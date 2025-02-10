Maryland-Eastern Shore hosts Thomas and Howard

Howard Bison (12-9, 5-1 MEAC) at Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (8-13, 3-3 MEAC)

Princess Anne, Maryland; Monday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Howard faces Maryland-Eastern Shore after Zennia Thomas scored 25 points in Howard’s 81-64 victory over the North Carolina Central Eagles.

The Hawks are 5-3 in home games. Maryland-Eastern Shore leads the MEAC in rebounding, averaging 36.1 boards. Mahogony Lester leads the Hawks with 5.2 rebounds.

The Bison have gone 5-1 against MEAC opponents. Howard ranks second in the MEAC with 34.9 rebounds per game led by Thomas averaging 7.2.

Maryland-Eastern Shore scores 59.3 points per game, 3.2 fewer points than the 62.5 Howard allows. Howard has shot at a 38.4% rate from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points above the 36.8% shooting opponents of Maryland-Eastern Shore have averaged.

The Hawks and Bison match up Monday for the first time in MEAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zamara Haynes is scoring 11.6 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Hawks. Lester is averaging 10.7 points and 5.4 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Destiny Howell is scoring 14.8 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Bison. Tyana Walker is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 4-6, averaging 64.6 points, 36.9 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 9.2 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points per game.

Bison: 6-4, averaging 67.9 points, 35.5 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 9.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points.

