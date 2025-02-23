Maryland-Eastern Shore hosts Reed and South Carolina State

South Carolina State Bulldogs (2-24, 1-9 MEAC) at Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (8-16, 3-6 MEAC)

Princess Anne, Maryland; Monday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina State takes on Maryland-Eastern Shore after Shaunice Reed scored 22 points in South Carolina State’s 77-56 loss to the Delaware State Hornets.

The Hawks have gone 5-5 in home games. Maryland-Eastern Shore has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bulldogs are 1-9 against MEAC opponents. South Carolina State ranks eighth in the MEAC with 7.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Justice Tramble averaging 1.9.

Maryland-Eastern Shore is shooting 37.5% from the field this season, 5.6 percentage points lower than the 43.1% South Carolina State allows to opponents. South Carolina State has shot at a 36.6% clip from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points below the 37.5% shooting opponents of Maryland-Eastern Shore have averaged.

The Hawks and Bulldogs square off Monday for the first time in MEAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zamara Haynes is scoring 11.3 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Hawks. Mahogony Lester is averaging 10.4 points and 5.7 rebounds while shooting 43.7% over the past 10 games.

Reed averages 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 12.3 points while shooting 28.6% from beyond the arc. Angie Juste-Jean is averaging eight points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 4-6, averaging 62.5 points, 39.0 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 8.6 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 37.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points per game.

Bulldogs: 1-9, averaging 50.5 points, 27.5 rebounds, 6.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 0.8 blocks per game while shooting 35.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.