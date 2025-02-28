Maryland-Eastern Shore hosts Morgan State following Hobbs’ 20-point showing

Morgan State Bears (11-16, 5-6 MEAC) at Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (5-22, 1-10 MEAC)

Princess Anne, Maryland; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Morgan State visits Maryland-Eastern Shore after Kameron Hobbs scored 20 points in Morgan State’s 69-60 loss to the Norfolk State Spartans.

The Hawks have gone 5-6 at home. Maryland-Eastern Shore has a 0-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bears are 5-6 in conference play. Morgan State is second in the MEAC with 33.0 rebounds per game led by Daniel Akitoby averaging 7.0.

Maryland-Eastern Shore scores 67.0 points per game, 14.5 fewer points than the 81.5 Morgan State allows. Morgan State averages 80.6 points per game, 1.9 more than the 78.7 Maryland-Eastern Shore allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ketron Shaw is averaging 18.1 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Hawks. Evan Johnson is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games.

Hobbs is shooting 44.5% and averaging 15.7 points for the Bears. Kiran Oliver is averaging 0.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 1-9, averaging 63.7 points, 28.2 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points per game.

Bears: 5-5, averaging 80.8 points, 34.0 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.