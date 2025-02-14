Maryland-Eastern Shore hosts Johnson and Norfolk State

Norfolk State Spartans (20-4, 7-0 MEAC) at Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (8-14, 3-4 MEAC)

Princess Anne, Maryland; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk State visits Maryland-Eastern Shore after Diamond Johnson scored 24 points in Norfolk State’s 88-52 victory over the North Carolina Central Eagles.

The Hawks are 5-4 on their home court. Maryland-Eastern Shore leads the MEAC with 23.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Ce’Nara Skanes averaging 3.3.

The Spartans are 7-0 in MEAC play. Norfolk State is the best team in the MEAC scoring 14.3 fast break points per game.

Maryland-Eastern Shore averages 59.2 points per game, 1.1 more points than the 58.1 Norfolk State allows. Norfolk State scores 10.3 more points per game (72.0) than Maryland-Eastern Shore gives up (61.7).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zamara Haynes is shooting 32.1% and averaging 11.3 points for the Hawks. Mahogony Lester is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games.

Johnson is scoring 19.0 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Spartans. Kierra Wheeler is averaging 13.4 points and 9.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 4-6, averaging 63.8 points, 38.4 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 9.0 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points per game.

Spartans: 9-1, averaging 79.8 points, 36.5 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 13.4 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.