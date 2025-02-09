Maryland-Eastern Shore hosts Howard after Dockery’s 21-point game

Howard Bison (9-14, 4-2 MEAC) at Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (4-18, 0-6 MEAC)

Princess Anne, Maryland; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Howard faces Maryland-Eastern Shore after Marcus Dockery scored 21 points in Howard’s 82-78 victory against the North Carolina Central Eagles.

The Hawks have gone 4-3 in home games. Maryland-Eastern Shore allows 79.5 points and has been outscored by 11.8 points per game.

The Bison are 4-2 in MEAC play. Howard is fourth in the MEAC with 21.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Blake Harper averaging 5.3.

Maryland-Eastern Shore’s average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game is 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Howard gives up. Howard has shot at a 47.6% rate from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 46.9% shooting opponents of Maryland-Eastern Shore have averaged.

The Hawks and Bison meet Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ketron Shaw is averaging 18.2 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Hawks. Evan Johnson is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Anwar Gill is averaging 8.4 points and 4.1 assists for the Bison. Harper is averaging 21.5 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 2-8, averaging 67.7 points, 30.2 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Bison: 4-6, averaging 80.6 points, 28.0 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

