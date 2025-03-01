Maryland-Eastern Shore hosts Hobbs and Morgan State

Morgan State Bears (11-16, 5-6 MEAC) at Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (5-22, 1-10 MEAC)

Princess Anne, Maryland; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -4.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Morgan State visits Maryland-Eastern Shore after Kameron Hobbs scored 20 points in Morgan State’s 69-60 loss to the Norfolk State Spartans.

The Hawks are 5-6 in home games. Maryland-Eastern Shore is seventh in the MEAC with 11.2 assists per game led by Ketron Shaw averaging 3.1.

The Bears are 5-6 in conference games. Morgan State ranks fifth in the MEAC shooting 34.0% from 3-point range.

Maryland-Eastern Shore’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game is 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Morgan State gives up. Morgan State averages 80.6 points per game, 1.9 more than the 78.7 Maryland-Eastern Shore gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shaw is averaging 18.1 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Hawks. Kyrell Shaw is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Hobbs is scoring 15.7 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Bears. Kiran Oliver is averaging 0.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 1-9, averaging 63.7 points, 28.2 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points per game.

Bears: 5-5, averaging 80.8 points, 34.0 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.