Maryland-Eastern Shore hosts Coppin State after Lawrence’s 31-point showing

Coppin State Eagles (13-9, 4-2 MEAC) at Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (8-12, 3-2 MEAC)

Princess Anne, Maryland; Monday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Coppin State visits Maryland-Eastern Shore after Laila Lawrence scored 31 points in Coppin State’s 90-57 victory over the Delaware State Hornets.

The Hawks have gone 5-2 in home games. Maryland-Eastern Shore is second in the MEAC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 61.3 points while holding opponents to 36.7% shooting.

The Eagles are 4-2 in MEAC play. Coppin State has a 5-8 record against teams over .500.

Maryland-Eastern Shore scores 59.3 points per game, 5.9 fewer points than the 65.2 Coppin State gives up. Coppin State averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Maryland-Eastern Shore gives up.

The Hawks and Eagles match up Monday for the first time in MEAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mahogony Lester is averaging eight points for the Hawks. Ashanti Lynch is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Lawrence is averaging 17.6 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.8 steals for the Eagles. Angel Jones is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 4-6, averaging 62.5 points, 36.5 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 9.4 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points per game.

Eagles: 6-4, averaging 69.8 points, 33.2 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 10.6 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.