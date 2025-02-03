Maryland-Eastern Shore hosts Coppin State after Lawrence’s 31-point game

Coppin State Eagles (13-9, 4-2 MEAC) at Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (8-12, 3-2 MEAC)

Princess Anne, Maryland; Monday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Coppin State takes on Maryland-Eastern Shore after Laila Lawrence scored 31 points in Coppin State’s 90-57 win against the Delaware State Hornets.

The Hawks have gone 5-2 in home games. Maryland-Eastern Shore has a 5-10 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Eagles are 4-2 against MEAC opponents. Coppin State is 4-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Maryland-Eastern Shore is shooting 38.2% from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points lower than the 42.3% Coppin State allows to opponents. Coppin State averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Maryland-Eastern Shore allows.

The Hawks and Eagles face off Monday for the first time in MEAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zamara Haynes is scoring 11.7 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Hawks. Mahogony Lester is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Tyler Gray is averaging 5.6 points, 3.4 assists and 1.9 steals for the Eagles. Lawrence is averaging 17.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 4-6, averaging 62.5 points, 36.5 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 9.4 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points per game.

Eagles: 6-4, averaging 69.8 points, 33.2 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 10.6 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.