Maryland-Eastern Shore faces North Carolina Central on home losing streak

North Carolina Central Eagles (7-17, 4-5 MEAC) at Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (8-16, 3-6 MEAC)

Princess Anne, Maryland; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maryland-Eastern Shore is looking to stop its three-game home slide with a victory against North Carolina Central.

The Hawks are 5-5 in home games. Maryland-Eastern Shore leads the MEAC with 23.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Ce’Nara Skanes averaging 3.8.

The Eagles are 4-5 in MEAC play. North Carolina Central is fifth in the MEAC with 10.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Morgan Callahan averaging 2.0.

Maryland-Eastern Shore averages 58.7 points per game, 23.5 fewer points than the 82.2 North Carolina Central gives up. North Carolina Central has shot at a 36.7% clip from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points fewer than the 37.5% shooting opponents of Maryland-Eastern Shore have averaged.

The Hawks and Eagles square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zamara Haynes is averaging 11.3 points and 1.6 steals for the Hawks. Mahogony Lester is averaging 10.4 points and 5.7 rebounds while shooting 43.7% over the past 10 games.

Kyla Bryant is scoring 13.9 points per game with 4.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Eagles. Callahan is averaging 16.3 points and 8.7 rebounds while shooting 48.5% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 4-6, averaging 62.5 points, 39.0 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 8.6 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 37.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points per game.

Eagles: 5-5, averaging 71.4 points, 34.7 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 11.3 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.