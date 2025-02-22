Maryland-Eastern Shore faces North Carolina Central, looks to break home skid

North Carolina Central Eagles (7-17, 4-5 MEAC) at Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (8-16, 3-6 MEAC)

Princess Anne, Maryland; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maryland-Eastern Shore hosts North Carolina Central looking to end its three-game home losing streak.

The Hawks are 5-5 in home games. Maryland-Eastern Shore leads the MEAC with 23.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Ce’Nara Skanes averaging 3.8.

The Eagles are 4-5 in conference matchups. North Carolina Central is fourth in the MEAC with 21.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Morgan Callahan averaging 5.4.

Maryland-Eastern Shore’s average of 3.7 made 3-pointers per game is 3.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game North Carolina Central allows. North Carolina Central has shot at a 36.7% clip from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points less than the 37.5% shooting opponents of Maryland-Eastern Shore have averaged.

The Hawks and Eagles meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zamara Haynes is scoring 11.3 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Hawks. Mahogony Lester is averaging 10.4 points and 5.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Aysia Hinton is shooting 35.4% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 6.5 points. Kyla Bryant is shooting 34.8% and averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 4-6, averaging 62.5 points, 39.0 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 8.6 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 37.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points per game.

Eagles: 5-5, averaging 71.4 points, 34.7 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 11.3 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

