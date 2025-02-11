Martinez leads Utah State against Colorado State

Colorado State Rams (15-8, 9-3 MWC) at Utah State Aggies (21-3, 11-2 MWC)

Logan, Utah; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -6; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Utah State hosts Colorado State after Ian Martinez scored 30 points in Utah State’s 89-81 victory against the Fresno State Bulldogs.

The Aggies have gone 11-2 in home games. Utah State leads the MWC with 18.4 assists per game led by Mason Falslev averaging 3.8.

The Rams are 9-3 against conference opponents. Colorado State ranks second in the MWC with 16.3 assists per game led by Nique Clifford averaging 4.1.

Utah State averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.3 more made shots than the 7.3 per game Colorado State gives up. Colorado State has shot at a 46.2% clip from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points higher than the 43.8% shooting opponents of Utah State have averaged.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Martinez averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, scoring 17.0 points while shooting 36.2% from beyond the arc. Falslev is averaging 14.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.3 steals over the past 10 games.

Clifford is averaging 17.4 points, 9.8 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Rams. Jalen Lake is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 8-2, averaging 79.3 points, 29.6 rebounds, 18.7 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Rams: 8-2, averaging 74.2 points, 32.3 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.