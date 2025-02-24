Martinelli, Northwestern Wildcats square off against the Minnesota Golden Gophers

Northwestern Wildcats (14-13, 5-11 Big Ten) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (14-13, 6-10 Big Ten)

Minneapolis; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nick Martinelli and Northwestern take on Dawson Garcia and Minnesota in Big Ten play.

The Golden Gophers have gone 10-7 in home games. Minnesota is 5-4 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Wildcats have gone 5-11 against Big Ten opponents. Northwestern ranks ninth in the Big Ten with 31.0 rebounds per game led by Martinelli averaging 6.1.

Minnesota averages 68.5 points per game, 1.2 fewer points than the 69.7 Northwestern gives up. Northwestern averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Minnesota gives up.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Mitchell Jr. is shooting 34.1% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Gophers, while averaging 10 points. Garcia is shooting 47.7% and averaging 20.8 points over the past 10 games.

Ty Berry averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 10.3 points while shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc. Martinelli is averaging 19.3 points and 7.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Gophers: 6-4, averaging 68.8 points, 28.6 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 72.7 points, 31.0 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.