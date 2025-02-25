Martinelli and the Northwestern Wildcats visit conference foe Minnesota

Northwestern Wildcats (14-13, 5-11 Big Ten) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (14-13, 6-10 Big Ten)

Minneapolis; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Gophers -2.5; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: Nick Martinelli and Northwestern visit Dawson Garcia and Minnesota in Big Ten play Tuesday.

The Golden Gophers are 10-7 on their home court. Minnesota has a 5-6 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Wildcats are 5-11 in Big Ten play. Northwestern scores 73.4 points and has outscored opponents by 3.7 points per game.

Minnesota’s average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Northwestern allows. Northwestern has shot at a 44.2% rate from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points greater than the 43.9% shooting opponents of Minnesota have averaged.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Garcia is scoring 19.4 points per game with 7.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Golden Gophers. Lu’Cye Patterson is averaging 13.4 points and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

Jalen Leach is averaging 14.3 points and 3.4 assists for the Wildcats. Martinelli is averaging 19.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Gophers: 6-4, averaging 68.8 points, 28.6 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 72.7 points, 31.0 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.