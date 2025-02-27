Martinelli and Northwestern host Iowa

Iowa Hawkeyes (15-13, 6-11 Big Ten) at Northwestern Wildcats (15-13, 6-11 Big Ten)

Evanston, Illinois; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern takes on Iowa after Nick Martinelli scored 29 points in Northwestern’s 75-63 win over the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

The Wildcats have gone 11-4 in home games. Northwestern has a 3-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Hawkeyes are 6-11 in Big Ten play. Iowa is 2-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Northwestern’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game is 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Iowa allows. Iowa averages 9.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 more made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Northwestern allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ty Berry averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 10.2 points while shooting 38.8% from beyond the arc. Martinelli is shooting 43.5% and averaging 20.2 points over the past 10 games.

Brock Harding is averaging 8.9 points, 5.4 assists and 1.6 steals for the Hawkeyes. Payton Sandfort is averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 72.6 points, 29.8 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Hawkeyes: 3-7, averaging 73.5 points, 29.4 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.