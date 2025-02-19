Martin, Sacramento State Hornets host the Weber State Wildcats

Weber State Wildcats (10-13, 7-6 Big Sky) at Sacramento State Hornets (11-15, 4-9 Big Sky)

Sacramento, California; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento State plays Weber State in a matchup of Big Sky teams.

The Hornets have gone 7-5 in home games. Sacramento State is 7-10 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Wildcats are 7-6 in Big Sky play. Weber State allows 69.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.0 points per game.

Sacramento State’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game is 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Weber State allows. Weber State averages 66.0 points per game, 1.8 more than the 64.2 Sacramento State gives up.

The Hornets and Wildcats square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaydia Martin is averaging 14.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Hornets. Benthe Versteeg is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games.

Kendra Parra is averaging 11.9 points and 3.3 assists for the Wildcats. Taylor Smith is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 3-7, averaging 59.4 points, 30.9 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 64.8 points, 32.7 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.