Marshall visits Durugordon and Old Dominion

Marshall Thundering Herd (15-12, 8-6 Sun Belt) at Old Dominion Monarchs (11-16, 7-7 Sun Belt)

Norfolk, Virginia; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Thundering Herd -2.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion hosts Marshall after Sean Durugordon scored 24 points in Old Dominion’s 78-75 loss to the Georgia Southern Eagles.

The Monarchs have gone 7-7 in home games. Old Dominion allows 72.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.1 points per game.

The Thundering Herd are 8-6 against Sun Belt opponents. Marshall is 2-3 in one-possession games.

Old Dominion’s average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 more made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Marshall allows. Marshall averages 75.5 points per game, 2.8 more than the 72.7 Old Dominion gives up.

The Monarchs and Thundering Herd match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robert Davis Jr. is averaging 15.4 points for the Monarchs. Durugordon is averaging 16.8 points, 10.2 rebounds and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games.

Obinna Anochili-Killen is scoring 13.8 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Thundering Herd. Jalen Speer is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Monarchs: 3-7, averaging 66.7 points, 33.6 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Thundering Herd: 6-4, averaging 76.0 points, 34.4 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 4.8 steals and 6.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points.

