Marshall takes on Georgia Southern after Maier’s 20-point game

Marshall Thundering Herd (6-15, 1-9 Sun Belt) at Georgia Southern Eagles (9-13, 2-8 Sun Belt)

Statesboro, Georgia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marshall plays Georgia Southern after Meredith Maier scored 20 points in Marshall’s 76-64 loss to the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers.

The Eagles are 4-4 on their home court. Georgia Southern ranks fifth in the Sun Belt with 23.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Indya Green averaging 5.5.

The Thundering Herd are 1-9 against Sun Belt opponents. Marshall gives up 68.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.7 points per game.

Georgia Southern is shooting 39.9% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points lower than the 41.5% Marshall allows to opponents. Marshall averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Georgia Southern gives up.

The Eagles and Thundering Herd square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicole Gwynn is averaging 12.4 points for the Eagles. Green is averaging 14.9 points and 7.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Aislynn Hayes is scoring 15.9 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Thundering Herd. CC Mays is averaging 11.1 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 37.4% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 2-8, averaging 67.5 points, 31.6 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Thundering Herd: 1-9, averaging 61.6 points, 26.4 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 8.8 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 34.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.