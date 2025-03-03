Marshall squares off against South Alabama in Sun Belt Tournament

South Alabama Jaguars (6-23, 2-16 Sun Belt) vs. Marshall Thundering Herd (11-19, 6-12 Sun Belt)

Pensacola, Florida; Tuesday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marshall and South Alabama square off in the Sun Belt Tournament.

The Thundering Herd’s record in Sun Belt games is 6-12, and their record is 5-7 in non-conference games. Marshall has a 2-4 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Jaguars’ record in Sun Belt play is 2-16. South Alabama has a 2-15 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Marshall averages 68.3 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than the 73.7 South Alabama gives up. South Alabama averages 5.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Marshall allows.

The teams did not meet during the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aislynn Hayes is averaging 16.6 points for the Thundering Herd. CC Mays is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Daniela Gonzalez is shooting 26.7% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaguars, while averaging 9.8 points and 6.2 rebounds. Rachel Leggett is averaging 17.4 points and 5.6 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thundering Herd: 5-5, averaging 70.8 points, 30.9 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 10.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Jaguars: 2-8, averaging 64.6 points, 29.4 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.