Marshall squares off against South Alabama in Sun Belt Tournament

South Alabama Jaguars (6-23, 2-16 Sun Belt) vs. Marshall Thundering Herd (11-19, 6-12 Sun Belt)

Pensacola, Florida; Tuesday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marshall and South Alabama square off in the Sun Belt Tournament.

The Thundering Herd are 6-12 against Sun Belt opponents and 5-7 in non-conference play. Marshall is 6-13 against opponents over .500.

The Jaguars’ record in Sun Belt action is 2-16. South Alabama averages 19.7 turnovers per game and is 2-4 when winning the turnover battle.

Marshall is shooting 38.5% from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points lower than the 43.2% South Alabama allows to opponents. South Alabama averages 62.7 points per game, 6.0 fewer points than the 68.7 Marshall allows.

The teams did not play each other during the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aislynn Hayes is shooting 37.5% and averaging 16.6 points for the Thundering Herd. CC Mays is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Rachel Leggett is scoring 13.3 points per game and averaging 5.8 rebounds for the Jaguars. Daniela Gonzalez is averaging 9.1 points and 5.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thundering Herd: 5-5, averaging 70.8 points, 30.9 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 10.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Jaguars: 2-8, averaging 64.6 points, 29.4 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

