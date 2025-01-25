Marshall leads Albany (NY) against NJIT after 25-point outing

NJIT Highlanders (4-16, 1-4 America East) at Albany (NY) Great Danes (10-11, 2-4 America East)

Albany, New York; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Great Danes -11.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Albany (NY) hosts NJIT after Amar’e Marshall scored 25 points in Albany (NY)’s 92-87 overtime loss to the UMBC Retrievers.

The Great Danes have gone 4-4 in home games. Albany (NY) is 1-0 in one-possession games.

The Highlanders are 1-4 against America East opponents. NJIT is 1-11 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Albany (NY) makes 44.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.0 percentage points higher than NJIT has allowed to its opponents (42.5%). NJIT averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Albany (NY) gives up.

The Great Danes and Highlanders meet Saturday for the first time in America East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marshall is averaging 13.9 points and 1.6 steals for the Great Danes. DeMarr Langford Jr. is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games.

Tariq Francis is scoring 18.3 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Highlanders. Quentin Duncan is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Great Danes: 4-6, averaging 73.6 points, 33.2 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points per game.

Highlanders: 3-7, averaging 62.9 points, 36.2 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

