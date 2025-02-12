Marshall hosts Old Dominion after Hayes’ 20-point game

Old Dominion Monarchs (14-11, 6-6 Sun Belt) at Marshall Thundering Herd (7-17, 2-10 Sun Belt)

Huntington, West Virginia; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marshall takes on Old Dominion after Aislynn Hayes scored 20 points in Marshall’s 73-68 loss to the Central Michigan Chippewas.

The Thundering Herd are 5-7 on their home court. Marshall averages 15.9 turnovers per game and is 5-7 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Monarchs are 6-6 in Sun Belt play. Old Dominion scores 65.8 points while outscoring opponents by 2.2 points per game.

Marshall averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game, 4.2 more made shots than the 4.7 per game Old Dominion gives up. Old Dominion averages 65.8 points per game, 3.9 fewer than the 69.7 Marshall allows.

The Thundering Herd and Monarchs square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hayes is scoring 15.7 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Thundering Herd. CC Mays is averaging 15.4 points and 4.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

En’Dya Buford is scoring 12.4 points per game with 6.0 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Monarchs. Simaru Fields is averaging 13.1 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 39.1% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thundering Herd: 2-8, averaging 66.9 points, 25.3 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 9.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Monarchs: 3-7, averaging 68.1 points, 31.3 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 36.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.