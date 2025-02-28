Marshall hosts Huntley and Appalachian State

Appalachian State Mountaineers (17-12, 10-7 Sun Belt) at Marshall Thundering Herd (18-12, 11-6 Sun Belt)

Huntington, West Virginia; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Thundering Herd -2.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Appalachian State visits Marshall after CJ Huntley scored 23 points in Appalachian State’s 61-59 loss to the Georgia Southern Eagles.

The Thundering Herd have gone 13-3 in home games. Marshall is seventh in the Sun Belt with 10.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Nate Martin averaging 3.1.

The Mountaineers are 10-7 in conference games. Appalachian State is fifth in the Sun Belt with 33.7 rebounds per game led by Huntley averaging 7.8.

Marshall makes 44.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.7 percentage points higher than Appalachian State has allowed to its opponents (39.0%). Appalachian State has shot at a 44.2% clip from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points greater than the 44.1% shooting opponents of Marshall have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dezayne Mingo is averaging 12.5 points and 5.1 assists for the Thundering Herd. Obinna Anochili-Killen is averaging 15.9 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 59.4% over the last 10 games.

Myles Tate is shooting 35.3% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountaineers, while averaging 16.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, 5.6 assists and two steals. Huntley is averaging 16.7 points and 10.2 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thundering Herd: 7-3, averaging 77.1 points, 32.3 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 5.1 steals and 6.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Mountaineers: 6-4, averaging 68.1 points, 33.6 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 4.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.