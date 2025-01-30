Marshall hosts Georgia State following Edwards’ 20-point showing

Georgia State Panthers (7-14, 3-6 Sun Belt) at Marshall Thundering Herd (13-9, 6-3 Sun Belt)

Huntington, West Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Thundering Herd -12.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia State plays Marshall after Cesare Edwards scored 20 points in Georgia State’s 86-79 loss to the James Madison Dukes.

The Thundering Herd have gone 10-2 at home. Marshall averages 75.6 points while outscoring opponents by 4.5 points per game.

The Panthers are 3-6 against Sun Belt opponents. Georgia State averages 11.7 turnovers per game and is 1-3 when winning the turnover battle.

Marshall’s average of 7.7 made 3-pointers per game is 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 9.0 per game Georgia State gives up. Georgia State averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 6.0 per game Marshall gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mikal Dawson is shooting 36.5% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Thundering Herd, while averaging 13 points. Jalen Speer is shooting 48.4% and averaging 13.9 points over the past 10 games.

Edwards is shooting 49.2% and averaging 14.9 points for the Panthers. Toneari Lane is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thundering Herd: 6-4, averaging 72.4 points, 33.0 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.2 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Panthers: 3-7, averaging 72.8 points, 33.7 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.