Marshall hosts Edwards and Georgia State

Georgia State Panthers (7-14, 3-6 Sun Belt) at Marshall Thundering Herd (13-9, 6-3 Sun Belt)

Huntington, West Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia State takes on Marshall after Cesare Edwards scored 20 points in Georgia State’s 86-79 loss to the James Madison Dukes.

The Thundering Herd have gone 10-2 in home games. Marshall has a 2-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Panthers are 3-6 in conference play. Georgia State has a 3-10 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Marshall is shooting 44.0% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points lower than the 45.6% Georgia State allows to opponents. Georgia State averages 72.9 points per game, 1.8 more than the 71.1 Marshall allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Obinna Anochili-Killen is averaging 13.1 points, six rebounds and 2.7 blocks for the Thundering Herd. Jalen Speer is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

Toneari Lane is shooting 31.2% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 14.8 points. Edwards is shooting 51.9% and averaging 17.9 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thundering Herd: 6-4, averaging 72.4 points, 33.0 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.2 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Panthers: 3-7, averaging 72.8 points, 33.7 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.