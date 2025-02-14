Marshall hosts Coastal Carolina following Ramsey’s 28-point performance

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (18-6, 8-5 Sun Belt) at Marshall Thundering Herd (8-17, 3-10 Sun Belt)

Huntington, West Virginia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Coastal Carolina visits Marshall after Alancia Ramsey scored 28 points in Coastal Carolina’s 67-56 victory against the Georgia Southern Eagles.

The Thundering Herd have gone 6-7 in home games. Marshall ranks ninth in the Sun Belt with 11.9 assists per game led by Aislynn Hayes averaging 2.6.

The Chanticleers are 8-5 in Sun Belt play. Coastal Carolina averages 75.5 points and has outscored opponents by 11.3 points per game.

Marshall averages 68.2 points per game, 4.0 more points than the 64.2 Coastal Carolina allows. Coastal Carolina has shot at a 42.9% clip from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points above the 42.4% shooting opponents of Marshall have averaged.

The Thundering Herd and Chanticleers match up Saturday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hayes is scoring 16.3 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Thundering Herd. CC Mays is averaging 15 points and 2.2 steals over the past 10 games.

Savannah Brooks is averaging 14.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.5 steals for the Chanticleers. Ramsey is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thundering Herd: 3-7, averaging 68.3 points, 26.1 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 10.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Chanticleers: 6-4, averaging 69.9 points, 32.4 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 9.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.