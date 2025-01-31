Marshall hosts Coastal Carolina after Mingo’s 23-point game

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (8-14, 1-9 Sun Belt) at Marshall Thundering Herd (13-10, 6-4 Sun Belt)

Huntington, West Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marshall plays Coastal Carolina after Dezayne Mingo scored 23 points in Marshall’s 85-81 loss to the Georgia State Panthers.

The Thundering Herd are 10-3 in home games. Marshall has a 2-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Chanticleers are 1-9 in conference play. Coastal Carolina is 1-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Marshall is shooting 44.2% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 42.5% Coastal Carolina allows to opponents. Coastal Carolina has shot at a 43.3% rate from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points less than the 44.2% shooting opponents of Marshall have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Obinna Anochili-Killen is shooting 54.3% and averaging 13.4 points for the Thundering Herd. Jalen Speer is averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Rasheed Jones is averaging 12.9 points for the Chanticleers. Jordan Battle is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thundering Herd: 6-4, averaging 73.9 points, 32.2 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Chanticleers: 2-8, averaging 66.3 points, 33.1 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 3.7 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.