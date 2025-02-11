Marsh leads UNC Asheville against South Carolina Upstate

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (17-7, 8-2 Big South) at South Carolina Upstate Spartans (5-21, 1-10 Big South)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Asheville plays South Carolina Upstate after Jordan Marsh scored 33 points in UNC Asheville’s 104-100 overtime loss to the High Point Panthers.

The Spartans have gone 4-7 in home games. South Carolina Upstate is 2-15 against opponents over .500.

The Bulldogs have gone 8-2 against Big South opponents. UNC Asheville leads the Big South with 14.9 assists. Marsh leads the Bulldogs with 3.9.

South Carolina Upstate’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.2 per game UNC Asheville gives up. UNC Asheville averages 84.5 points per game, 1.3 more than the 83.2 South Carolina Upstate allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mister Dean is averaging 15.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Spartans. Carmelo Adkins is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Marsh is averaging 18.7 points, 3.9 assists and 1.8 steals for the Bulldogs. Toyaz Solomon is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 1-9, averaging 73.8 points, 27.3 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.4 points per game.

Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 84.1 points, 29.8 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.