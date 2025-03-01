Marquette visits Strong and No. 5 UConn

Marquette Golden Eagles (20-8, 12-5 Big East) at UConn Huskies (27-3, 17-0 Big East)

Storrs, Connecticut; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 UConn hosts Marquette after Sarah Strong scored 22 points in UConn’s 72-53 victory over the Creighton Bluejays.

The Huskies have gone 12-1 at home. UConn ranks second in the Big East with 24.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Strong averaging 6.2.

The Golden Eagles are 12-5 in conference matchups. Marquette averages 66.9 points and has outscored opponents by 10.4 points per game.

UConn averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game, 3.5 more made shots than the 5.4 per game Marquette allows. Marquette has shot at a 43.3% rate from the field this season, 7.9 percentage points above the 35.4% shooting opponents of UConn have averaged.

The Huskies and Golden Eagles meet Sunday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paige Bueckers is scoring 18.6 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 4.9 assists for the Huskies. Azzi Fudd is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

Olivia Porter is averaging 6.2 points and 3.1 assists for the Golden Eagles. Skylar Forbes is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 9-1, averaging 82.4 points, 33.5 rebounds, 20.8 assists, 12.0 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.5 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 8-2, averaging 65.3 points, 31.3 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.