Marquette visits Ransom and Georgetown

Marquette Golden Eagles (18-8, 10-5 Big East) at Georgetown Hoyas (11-15, 4-11 Big East)

Washington; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown hosts Marquette after Kelsey Ransom scored 25 points in Georgetown’s 70-65 loss to the Villanova Wildcats.

The Hoyas are 5-6 in home games. Georgetown is fourth in the Big East in rebounding averaging 30.6 rebounds. Ariel Jenkins leads the Hoyas with 10.4 boards.

The Golden Eagles are 10-5 in Big East play. Marquette is second in the Big East scoring 33.6 points per game in the paint led by Skylar Forbes averaging 6.7.

Georgetown’s average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 more made shots on average than the 5.6 per game Marquette allows. Marquette averages 5.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Georgetown allows.

The Hoyas and Golden Eagles square off Saturday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Victoria Rivera is shooting 36.9% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Hoyas, while averaging 11.8 points. Ransom is averaging 17.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.1 steals over the past 10 games.

Forbes is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 5.9 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. Lee Volker is averaging 13.6 points and 4.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoyas: 3-7, averaging 61.9 points, 27.9 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 7-3, averaging 65.5 points, 31.2 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.