Marquette visits No. 5 UConn following Strong’s 22-point game

Marquette Golden Eagles (20-8, 12-5 Big East) at UConn Huskies (27-3, 17-0 Big East)

Storrs, Connecticut; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 UConn hosts Marquette after Sarah Strong scored 22 points in UConn’s 72-53 win against the Creighton Bluejays.

The Huskies are 12-1 on their home court. UConn is 24-3 against opponents with a winning record.

The Golden Eagles have gone 12-5 against Big East opponents. Marquette ranks third in the Big East with 9.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Halley Vice averaging 2.3.

UConn scores 81.1 points, 24.6 more per game than the 56.5 Marquette gives up. Marquette averages 5.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 6.5 per game UConn gives up.

The Huskies and Golden Eagles match up Sunday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Azzi Fudd averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, scoring 12.8 points while shooting 45.9% from beyond the arc. Paige Bueckers is averaging 18.6 points, 4.9 assists and two steals over the last 10 games.

Skylar Forbes is shooting 42.6% and averaging 15.2 points for the Golden Eagles. Lee Volker is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 9-1, averaging 82.4 points, 33.5 rebounds, 20.8 assists, 12.0 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.5 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 8-2, averaging 65.3 points, 31.3 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.