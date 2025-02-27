Marquette plays Xavier, seeks 5th straight win

Xavier Musketeers (6-21, 1-15 Big East) at Marquette Golden Eagles (19-8, 11-5 Big East)

Milwaukee; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marquette will try to build upon its four-game win streak with a victory against Xavier.

The Golden Eagles have gone 12-2 in home games. Marquette is 3-3 in one-possession games.

The Musketeers are 1-15 in Big East play. Xavier averages 18.3 turnovers per game and is 3-6 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Marquette is shooting 43.7% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 42.0% Xavier allows to opponents. Xavier has shot at a 39.7% clip from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points greater than the 36.7% shooting opponents of Marquette have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Skylar Forbes is scoring 15.2 points per game and averaging 5.9 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. Lee Volker is averaging 13.0 points and 4.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Loren Christie is averaging 8.2 points for the Musketeers. Meri Kanerva is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 8-2, averaging 65.8 points, 30.8 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.1 points per game.

Musketeers: 1-9, averaging 46.6 points, 19.4 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.