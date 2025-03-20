Marquette Golden Eagles play the New Mexico Lobos in first round of NCAA Tournament

New Mexico Lobos (26-7, 18-4 MWC) vs. Marquette Golden Eagles (23-10, 14-8 Big East)

Cleveland; Friday, 7:25 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Eagles -3.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Marquette and New Mexico square off in the NCAA Tournament opening round.

The Golden Eagles’ record in Big East play is 14-8, and their record is 9-2 in non-conference play. Marquette ranks eighth in the Big East with 13.8 assists per game led by Kam Jones averaging 5.9.

The Lobos’ record in MWC play is 18-4. New Mexico averages 81.2 points and has outscored opponents by 10.4 points per game.

Marquette averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.9 more made shots than the 7.5 per game New Mexico gives up. New Mexico scores 12.7 more points per game (81.2) than Marquette gives up (68.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jones is shooting 48.5% and averaging 19.3 points for the Golden Eagles. David Joplin is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games.

Donovan Dent is scoring 20.6 points per game and averaging 2.3 rebounds for the Lobos. Tru Washington is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 5-5, averaging 74.1 points, 33.6 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points per game.

Lobos: 7-3, averaging 76.0 points, 33.2 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.