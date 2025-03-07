Marquette Golden Eagles play in Big East Tournament against the Villanova Wildcats

Villanova Wildcats (17-13, 11-7 Big East) vs. Marquette Golden Eagles (20-9, 12-6 Big East)

Uncasville, Connecticut; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marquette takes on Villanova in the Big East Tournament.

The Golden Eagles have gone 12-6 against Big East teams, with an 8-3 record in non-conference play. Marquette ranks third in the Big East with 16.1 assists per game led by Lee Volker averaging 3.0.

The Wildcats are 11-7 in Big East play. Villanova has a 3-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Marquette is shooting 43.1% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 42.5% Villanova allows to opponents. Villanova has shot at a 41.9% rate from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points higher than the 37.5% shooting opponents of Marquette have averaged.

The teams did not face off during the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Skylar Forbes is shooting 33.1% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, while averaging 15.1 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.9 blocks. Volker is shooting 50.0% and averaging 12.9 points over the past 10 games.

Maddie Webber is shooting 33.1% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 13.4 points. Jasmine Bascoe is averaging 18.1 points, 4.1 assists and 2.3 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 7-3, averaging 63.5 points, 30.0 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.8 points per game.

Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 60.8 points, 25.5 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.