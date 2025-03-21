Marquette and New Mexico play in first round of NCAA Tournament

New Mexico Lobos (26-7, 18-4 MWC) vs. Marquette Golden Eagles (23-10, 14-8 Big East)

Cleveland; Friday, 7:25 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Eagles -3.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Marquette plays in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament against New Mexico.

The Golden Eagles’ record in Big East play is 14-8, and their record is 9-2 in non-conference play. Marquette averages 8.9 turnovers per game and is 22-5 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Lobos are 18-4 in MWC play. New Mexico has a 3-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Marquette averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.9 more made shots than the 7.5 per game New Mexico allows. New Mexico has shot at a 45.9% rate from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points above the 43.5% shooting opponents of Marquette have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Joplin is shooting 31.0% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, while averaging 13.8 points and 5.5 rebounds. Kam Jones is averaging 20.5 points and 5.8 assists over the last 10 games.

Nelly Junior Joseph is averaging 14 points, 11.2 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Lobos. Donovan Dent is averaging 23.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 5-5, averaging 74.1 points, 33.6 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points per game.

Lobos: 7-3, averaging 76.0 points, 33.2 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

