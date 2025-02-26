Mark leads Portland against San Francisco after 23-point game

Portland Pilots (26-3, 15-3 WCC) at San Francisco Dons (13-14, 10-8 WCC)

San Francisco; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland faces San Francisco after Alexis Mark scored 23 points in Portland’s 73-66 victory against the Santa Clara Broncos.

The Dons are 8-3 on their home court. San Francisco is 6-11 against opponents with a winning record.

The Pilots are 15-3 in WCC play. Portland leads the WCC with 18.3 assists. McKelle Meek leads the Pilots with 4.4.

San Francisco is shooting 38.7% from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points lower than the 41.1% Portland allows to opponents. Portland averages 14.1 more points per game (77.8) than San Francisco allows (63.7).

The Dons and Pilots face off Thursday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freja Werth is averaging 16 points and six rebounds for the Dons. Mia Vuksic is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Meek is averaging 6.1 points and 4.4 assists for the Pilots. Maisie Burnham is averaging 18.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dons: 5-5, averaging 62.9 points, 29.8 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points per game.

Pilots: 10-0, averaging 76.3 points, 31.8 rebounds, 18.9 assists, 9.5 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.