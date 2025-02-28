Marist visits Saint Peter’s following Tarul’s 23-point game

Marist Red Foxes (15-12, 10-7 MAAC) at Saint Peter’s Peacocks (10-16, 8-9 MAAC)

Jersey City, New Jersey; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marist visits Saint Peter’s after Lexie Tarul scored 23 points in Marist’s 68-61 win over the Sacred Heart Pioneers.

The Peacocks are 7-4 on their home court. Saint Peter’s is ninth in the MAAC with 21.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Fatmata Janneh averaging 9.3.

The Red Foxes are 10-7 against MAAC opponents. Marist ranks second in the MAAC with 24.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Morgan Lee averaging 6.4.

Saint Peter’s averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game, 1.7 more made shots than the 5.4 per game Marist gives up. Marist averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Saint Peter’s gives up.

The Peacocks and Red Foxes face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Janneh is scoring 18.4 points per game with 11.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Peacocks. Laila Grant is averaging 9.1 points over the last 10 games.

Lee is shooting 43.0% and averaging 12.9 points for the Red Foxes. Tarul is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Peacocks: 4-6, averaging 56.5 points, 28.8 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points per game.

Red Foxes: 6-4, averaging 62.0 points, 33.7 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.0 points.

