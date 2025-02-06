Marist visits Perry and Fairfield

Marist Red Foxes (16-3, 9-1 MAAC) at Fairfield Stags (8-14, 4-7 MAAC)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Foxes -5; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: Fairfield hosts Marist after Deon Perry scored 20 points in Fairfield’s 87-64 loss to the Iona Gaels.

The Stags are 5-4 on their home court. Fairfield allows 74.5 points and has been outscored by 6.0 points per game.

The Red Foxes are 9-1 in MAAC play. Marist has a 5-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Fairfield is shooting 40.1% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points lower than the 40.5% Marist allows to opponents. Marist has shot at a 46.3% rate from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points fewer than the 47.9% shooting opponents of Fairfield have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Prophet Johnson is averaging 11 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Stags. Perry is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

Josh Pascarelli is scoring 16.3 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Red Foxes. Elijah Lewis is averaging 13.3 points and 5.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stags: 3-7, averaging 65.6 points, 29.8 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points per game.

Red Foxes: 9-1, averaging 66.7 points, 33.9 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.6 points.

