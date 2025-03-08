Marist takes on Mount St. Mary’s, aims to break 3-game skid

Marist Red Foxes (20-8, 13-6 MAAC) at Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (18-12, 11-8 MAAC)

Emmitsburg, Maryland; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mountaineers -2.5; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: Marist is looking to break its three-game slide with a victory against Mount St. Mary’s.

The Mountaineers are 9-4 in home games. Mount St. Mary’s is 2-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Red Foxes have gone 13-6 against MAAC opponents. Marist averages 66.8 points and has outscored opponents by 2.2 points per game.

Mount St. Mary’s averages 71.6 points, 7.0 more per game than the 64.6 Marist gives up. Marist has shot at a 45.2% rate from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points above the 41.7% shooting opponents of Mount St. Mary’s have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jedy Cordilia is averaging 10.3 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Mountaineers. Dallas Hobbs is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games.

Josh Pascarelli is scoring 16.0 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Red Foxes. Elijah Lewis is averaging 11.0 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 44.0% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 7-3, averaging 73.4 points, 35.8 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Red Foxes: 5-5, averaging 63.7 points, 34.2 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 3.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.