Marist Red Foxes and Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers square off in MAAC Tournament

Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (19-12, 12-8 MAAC) vs. Marist Red Foxes (20-9, 13-7 MAAC)

Atlantic City, New Jersey; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Foxes -1.5; over/under is 127.5

BOTTOM LINE: Marist and Mount St. Mary’s square off in the MAAC Tournament.

The Red Foxes have gone 13-7 against MAAC opponents, with a 7-2 record in non-conference play. Marist ranks fifth in the MAAC with 14.1 assists per game led by Jadin Collins averaging 3.8.

The Mountaineers are 12-8 against MAAC teams. Mount St. Mary’s has a 6-7 record against opponents over .500.

Marist averages 66.2 points per game, 5.1 fewer points than the 71.3 Mount St. Mary’s gives up. Mount St. Mary’s has shot at a 44.7% rate from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points above the 41.2% shooting opponents of Marist have averaged.

The teams square off for the third time this season. Mount St. Mary’s won the last matchup 62-52 on March 8. Dallas Hobbs scored 17 to help lead Mount St. Mary’s to the win, and Jackson Price scored 13 points for Marist.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Pascarelli is shooting 40.6% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Foxes, while averaging 15.8 points. Elijah Lewis is averaging 9.9 points and 5.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Jedy Cordilia is averaging 10.2 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Mountaineers. Carmelo Pacheco is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Foxes: 4-6, averaging 61.7 points, 33.7 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 4.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Mountaineers: 7-3, averaging 73.0 points, 34.7 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.