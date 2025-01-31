Marist hosts Siena following Coyle’s 22-point performance

Siena Saints (9-11, 4-5 MAAC) at Marist Red Foxes (15-3, 8-1 MAAC)

Poughkeepsie, New York; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Foxes -5.5; over/under is 126

BOTTOM LINE: Siena visits Marist after Brendan Coyle scored 22 points in Siena’s 72-68 loss to the Iona Gaels.

The Red Foxes have gone 8-1 in home games. Marist is 5-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Saints are 4-5 in conference play. Siena gives up 72.0 points to opponents while being outscored by 1.5 points per game.

Marist’s average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Siena gives up. Siena scores 6.9 more points per game (70.5) than Marist gives up (63.6).

The Red Foxes and Saints meet Friday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Pascarelli is shooting 41.1% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Foxes, while averaging 16.3 points. Elijah Lewis is shooting 43.7% and averaging 13.0 points over the past 10 games.

Justice Shoats is scoring 14.8 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Saints. Coyle is averaging 13.6 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Foxes: 9-1, averaging 66.3 points, 33.3 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.5 points per game.

Saints: 4-6, averaging 73.1 points, 29.8 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.