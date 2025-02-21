Marist hosts McMillan and Canisius

Canisius Golden Griffins (2-23, 2-12 MAAC) at Marist Red Foxes (18-5, 11-3 MAAC)

Poughkeepsie, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Foxes -13.5; over/under is 130.5

BOTTOM LINE: Canisius faces Marist after Paul McMillan IV scored 21 points in Canisius’ 73-66 loss to the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers.

The Red Foxes are 9-2 in home games. Marist is the leader in the MAAC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 63.9 points while holding opponents to 40.3% shooting.

The Golden Griffins have gone 2-12 against MAAC opponents. Canisius is 1-8 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 10.9 turnovers per game.

Marist averages 67.7 points per game, 10.4 fewer points than the 78.1 Canisius gives up. Canisius has shot at a 43.2% clip from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points greater than the 40.3% shooting opponents of Marist have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden Daughtry is averaging 6.4 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Red Foxes. Josh Pascarelli is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

Tana Kopa is shooting 41.8% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Griffins, while averaging 12.7 points. Paul McMillian IV is shooting 39.9% and averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Foxes: 7-3, averaging 63.6 points, 32.3 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.3 points per game.

Golden Griffins: 1-9, averaging 63.0 points, 21.9 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.

