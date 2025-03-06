Marist hosts Clark and Merrimack

Merrimack Warriors (16-14, 13-6 MAAC) at Marist Red Foxes (20-7, 13-5 MAAC)

Poughkeepsie, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Foxes -1; over/under is 126.5

BOTTOM LINE: Merrimack takes on Marist after Adam Clark scored 20 points in Merrimack’s 73-63 victory against the Quinnipiac Bobcats.

The Red Foxes have gone 11-3 at home. Marist is fifth in the MAAC with 14.1 assists per game led by Jadin Collins averaging 3.8.

The Warriors are 13-6 in MAAC play. Merrimack has a 5-11 record against opponents over .500.

Marist makes 45.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.5 percentage points higher than Merrimack has allowed to its opponents (41.8%). Merrimack averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Marist allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Pascarelli averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Foxes, scoring 16.3 points while shooting 42.0% from beyond the arc. Elijah Lewis is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games.

Clark is averaging 20.1 points, 5.7 assists and 2.8 steals for the Warriors. Bryan Etumnu is averaging 10.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Foxes: 6-4, averaging 65.4 points, 35.0 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 4.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points per game.

Warriors: 5-5, averaging 67.9 points, 25.6 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 11.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points.

