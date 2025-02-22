Marist faces Niagara following Pascarelli’s 31-point game

Niagara Purple Eagles (10-16, 5-10 MAAC) at Marist Red Foxes (19-5, 12-3 MAAC)

Poughkeepsie, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marist hosts Niagara after Josh Pascarelli scored 31 points in Marist’s 89-81 victory over the Canisius Golden Griffins.

The Red Foxes have gone 10-2 in home games. Marist is fourth in the MAAC with 31.5 points per game in the paint led by Elijah Lewis averaging 6.5.

The Purple Eagles are 5-10 against MAAC opponents. Niagara is eighth in the MAAC scoring 68.2 points per game and is shooting 44.9%.

Marist averages 68.6 points per game, 2.7 fewer points than the 71.3 Niagara gives up. Niagara averages 68.2 points per game, 3.6 more than the 64.6 Marist gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pascarelli averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Foxes, scoring 16.3 points while shooting 42.6% from beyond the arc. Lewis is averaging 12 points over the past 10 games.

Jahari Williamson is shooting 40.7% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Purple Eagles, while averaging 8.8 points. Jaeden Marshall is shooting 46.3% and averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Foxes: 7-3, averaging 66.4 points, 32.4 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points per game.

Purple Eagles: 3-7, averaging 68.6 points, 26.3 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.