Marist faces Merrimack after Tarul’s 20-point game

Marist Red Foxes (16-12, 11-7 MAAC) at Merrimack Warriors (12-16, 8-11 MAAC)

North Andover, Massachusetts; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marist plays Merrimack after Lexie Tarul scored 20 points in Marist’s 63-61 win over the Saint Peter’s Peacocks.

The Warriors have gone 9-3 in home games. Merrimack is seventh in the MAAC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 63.1 points while holding opponents to 41.6% shooting.

The Red Foxes have gone 11-7 against MAAC opponents. Marist ranks sixth in the MAAC shooting 30.5% from 3-point range.

Merrimack is shooting 38.1% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 38.0% Marist allows to opponents. Marist averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 5.6 per game Merrimack allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thalia Shepard is shooting 38.1% and averaging 12.8 points for the Warriors. Rose Caso is averaging 10.0 points over the last 10 games.

Morgan Lee is averaging 12.7 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.3 blocks for the Red Foxes. Tarul is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 4-6, averaging 60.0 points, 32.2 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points per game.

Red Foxes: 6-4, averaging 60.9 points, 32.1 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.