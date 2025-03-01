Marist and Saint Peter’s face off in conference matchup

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (10-15, 5-12 MAAC) at Marist Red Foxes (20-6, 13-4 MAAC)

Poughkeepsie, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Josh Pascarelli and Marist host Armoni Zeigler and Saint Peter’s in MAAC action Sunday.

The Red Foxes are 11-2 on their home court. Marist is 4-2 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Peacocks are 5-12 in conference matchups. Saint Peter’s ranks sixth in the MAAC shooting 33.6% from 3-point range.

Marist scores 67.8 points per game, 1.8 more points than the 66.0 Saint Peter’s gives up. Saint Peter’s averages 66.1 points per game, 1.6 more than the 64.5 Marist gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pascarelli is scoring 16.6 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Red Foxes. Elijah Lewis is averaging 9.9 points and 5.1 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Marcus Randolph is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Peacocks, while averaging 14.5 points. Bryce Eaton is averaging 12.9 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Foxes: 7-3, averaging 66.9 points, 34.0 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points per game.

Peacocks: 3-7, averaging 64.9 points, 34.2 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.