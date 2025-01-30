Marin, UCSB Gauchos to visit Edwards, CSU Northridge Matadors

UCSB Gauchos (10-9, 4-5 Big West) at CSU Northridge Matadors (3-15, 1-8 Big West)

Northridge, California; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Northridge hosts UCSB in a matchup of Big West teams.

The Matadors have gone 2-7 at home. CSU Northridge is eighth in the Big West with 10.7 assists per game led by Erica Adams averaging 2.2.

The Gauchos have gone 4-5 against Big West opponents. UCSB ranks sixth in the Big West with 8.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Laurel Rockwood averaging 2.5.

CSU Northridge averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.8 more made shots than the 5.2 per game UCSB gives up. UCSB has shot at a 38.9% rate from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points less than the 40.8% shooting opponents of CSU Northridge have averaged.

The Matadors and Gauchos meet Thursday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yves Cox is averaging six points and 6.4 rebounds for the Matadors. Jenna Kilty is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Skylar Burke is averaging 8.9 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Gauchos. Alyssa Marin is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Matadors: 1-9, averaging 55.6 points, 32.7 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 33.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Gauchos: 4-6, averaging 56.1 points, 29.5 rebounds, 8.2 assists, 3.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 35.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.