Marin and the UCSB Gauchos take on conference foe CSU Northridge

UCSB Gauchos (10-9, 4-5 Big West) at CSU Northridge Matadors (3-15, 1-8 Big West)

Northridge, California; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Big West foes CSU Northridge and UCSB face off on Thursday.

The Matadors are 2-7 in home games. CSU Northridge is eighth in the Big West with 10.7 assists per game led by Erica Adams averaging 2.2.

The Gauchos are 4-5 against Big West opponents. UCSB scores 63.4 points and has outscored opponents by 3.1 points per game.

CSU Northridge is shooting 32.7% from the field this season, 6.5 percentage points lower than the 39.2% UCSB allows to opponents. UCSB averages 63.4 points per game, 11.3 fewer points than the 74.7 CSU Northridge allows.

The Matadors and Gauchos square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Morgan Edwards is scoring 9.1 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Matadors. Erika Aspajo is averaging 9.1 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 35.0% over the past 10 games.

Alyssa Marin is shooting 32.9% and averaging 15.5 points for the Gauchos. Jessica Grant is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Matadors: 1-9, averaging 55.6 points, 32.7 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 33.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Gauchos: 4-6, averaging 56.1 points, 29.5 rebounds, 8.2 assists, 3.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 35.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.