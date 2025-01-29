Marable and Coastal Carolina host Marshall

Marshall Thundering Herd (6-14, 1-8 Sun Belt) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (13-6, 4-5 Sun Belt)

Conway, South Carolina; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Coastal Carolina hosts Marshall after Jayden Marable scored 20 points in Coastal Carolina’s 76-69 loss to the James Madison Dukes.

The Chanticleers have gone 8-1 at home. Coastal Carolina is seventh in the Sun Belt in rebounding with 34.2 rebounds. Alancia Ramsey paces the Chanticleers with 6.5 boards.

The Thundering Herd are 1-8 in Sun Belt play. Marshall averages 15.5 turnovers per game and is 4-5 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Coastal Carolina averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game, 3.0 more made shots than the 5.6 per game Marshall allows. Marshall’s 37.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.5 percentage points lower than Coastal Carolina has given up to its opponents (41.2%).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marable is averaging 9.4 points, 3.9 assists and 1.5 steals for the Chanticleers. Savannah Brooks is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games.

Meredith Maier averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Thundering Herd, scoring 9.8 points while shooting 31.1% from beyond the arc. Aislynn Hayes is shooting 38.2% and averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chanticleers: 5-5, averaging 74.2 points, 34.7 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 9.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Thundering Herd: 2-8, averaging 62.9 points, 28.9 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 34.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.