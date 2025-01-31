Mansel and the Jackson State Tigers take on conference foe Grambling

Jackson State Tigers (5-15, 5-2 SWAC) at Grambling Tigers (6-14, 3-4 SWAC)

Grambling, Louisiana; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Grambling faces Jackson State in a matchup of SWAC teams.

The Grambling Tigers have gone 4-2 in home games. Grambling is second in the SWAC in team defense, giving up 71.0 points while holding opponents to 43.3% shooting.

The Jackson State Tigers are 5-2 in SWAC play. Jackson State is 3-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 14.3 turnovers per game.

Grambling’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game is 3.2 fewer made shots on average than the 9.9 per game Jackson State allows. Jackson State averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Grambling allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mikale Stevenson is averaging 11 points, 4.1 assists and 1.8 steals for the Grambling Tigers. Ernest Ross is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games.

Jayme Mitchell is shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Jackson State Tigers, while averaging 11.1 points. Daeshun Ruffin is averaging 14.7 points and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grambling Tigers: 4-6, averaging 68.4 points, 31.8 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Jackson State Tigers: 5-5, averaging 73.6 points, 33.0 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.