Mann leads Gardner-Webb against South Carolina Upstate

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (9-15, 4-7 Big South) at South Carolina Upstate Spartans (5-22, 1-11 Big South)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Runnin’ Bulldogs -5.5; over/under is 161.5

BOTTOM LINE: Gardner-Webb faces South Carolina Upstate after Jamaine Mann scored 30 points in Gardner-Webb’s 79-72 loss to the Charleston Southern Buccaneers.

The Spartans are 4-8 on their home court. South Carolina Upstate is ninth in the Big South with 7.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Breylin Garcia averaging 1.6.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs have gone 4-7 against Big South opponents. Gardner-Webb is seventh in the Big South scoring 74.5 points per game and is shooting 47.0%.

South Carolina Upstate’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Gardner-Webb allows. Gardner-Webb has shot at a 47.0% clip from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points less than the 47.8% shooting opponents of South Carolina Upstate have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Karmani Gregory is averaging 10.6 points and 3.7 assists for the Spartans. Mister Dean is averaging 15.8 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 57.4% over the last 10 games.

Anthony Selden is averaging 13.6 points for the Runnin’ Bulldogs. Darryl Simmons II is averaging 19.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 0-10, averaging 74.6 points, 27.1 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.9 points per game.

Runnin’ Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 75.9 points, 33.7 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points.

